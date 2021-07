By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved increase in the stipend for MBBS interns in the state’s medical colleges from Rs 7,500 to Rs 17,000 per month. Dhami declared that doctors and para-medical staff had done yeoman service during the Covid-19 crisis by providing treatment to the patients with no concern for their own safety.