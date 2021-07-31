CM approves road construction projects worth Rs 18.36 cr

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today granted administrative and financial approval of a total amount of Rs 18.36 crores for the construction of roads in various assembly constituencies of the state.

The Chief Minister gave administrative and financial approval of Rs 3.60 crores for a bitumen road in Gangsar village inr Narendranagar assembly constituency, and Rs 2.37 crores for construction of internal roads and drains of Babugarh-Nawabgarh-Jeevangarh and Dakpathar area in Vikasnagar assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister approved Rs 1.66 crore for the construction of an 18 metre span single lane bridge on Basgaon-Daman motor road from Jyoli-Basar-Khunt in Almora assembly constituency, and Rs 1.46 crore for construction of a road up to Himalayan School at Gram Sabha Atak Farm in Sahaspur Block of Dehradun district, and Rs 1.19 crores for construction of a road from Gadog to Diudilani in Kalsi Block, as well as Rs 1.24 crores for improvement of Jauljeevi-Bagrihat-Titri-Ranua-Amtari motor road in Didihat Assembly constituency. Also, an amount of Rs 1.16 crores for reconstruction of a road to village Sthal Bujurg via Pathri Pulin village Sidduin Laksar assembly constituency was approved, along with Rs 1.12 crores for construction of Manmati-Chating-Harmal-Jhalia motor road in Tharali, and Rs 96.69 lakh for the improvement of Halduchaur-Parma motor road in LalKuan assembly constituency.

Various other projects were also approved by the CM including some in Dehradun district.