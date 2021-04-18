CM bans strike of employees engaged in essential services

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today issued an order directing a serious action under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act if any employee of the state government engaged in medical and essential services in view of the Covid pandemic situation in the state. The CM said that he expected all the employees engaged in medical, health and other essential services to perform their responsibilities sincerely and honestly during the pandemic time. He however stressed that should they fail in performing their duty sincerely, the government would not hesitate to terminate their services and start a fresh recruitment.

Rawat today directed Chief Secretary to ensure the implementation of the order. Earlier in the day, the CM had also issued orders to raise the penalty for not wearing the masks from Rs 200 to 500 and strict implementation of night curfew and weekend Covid curfew. He has also directed the officials to ensure that the essential and life saving medicines related to Covid treatment were not blackmarketed and strict action against those found to be blackmarketing the drugs. He also directed mandatory negative RTPCR test report for the pilgrims coming for Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra.