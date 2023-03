By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima, 5 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami obtained blessings from his mother, Bishna Devi, by applying gulal at his private residence at Nagla Terai in Khatima on Sunday. He also greeted and congratulated the people who reached his residence by applying gulal.

Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, Gunjan Sukhija, Amit Pandey, District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Manjunath TC, CDO Vishal Mishra, etc., were present on the occasion.