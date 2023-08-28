CM, BJP Pres plant saplings at ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ event

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 27 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with BJP National President JP Nadda gave the message of environmental protection by planting saplings under the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” programme at Rishikul Ayurveda College campus, here, on Sunday.

On this occasion, he remembered the sacrifices of the country’s freedom and sacrifices for the defence of the country. JP Nadda and the Chief Minister also paid tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya by making floral tributes before his statue.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP State Incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, MP Rekha Verma, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, State General Secretary, Organisation Ajay Kumar, MLA Madan Kaushik and others were present on the occasion.