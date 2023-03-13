CM calls on NSA Ajit Doval, discusses contemporary issues

By Our Staff Reporter
New Delhi, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is on a tour to the national capital, met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi today. During the meeting, various contemporary topics were discussed. Sources claimed that many important issues including security issues, related to the international borders of Uttarakhand were also discussed.
It may be recalled that yesterday, Dhami had also held a meeting with Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni, who is also the BJP’s National Media In-charge, and the two had also discussed many contemporary issues including political ones during the two hour long meeting that they had in Delhi. It was after a long while that Dhami had a meeting with Baluni. This meeting, coming after a rather long gap has given rise to several speculations in the political circles in the state.