CM calls on Sakya Trichen Rinpoche

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, met the 41st Sakya Trichen Rinpoche at the Sakya Monastery in Rajpur, here.

It was Dhami’s wish to call on the revered Buddhist monk for a while, since Rinpoche has been living in Dehradun for almost 60 years. He is an extremely renowned and accomplished teacher and Buddhist master, as well as an esteemed member of the Tibetan community.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister sought blessings and prayers for success in his duties as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister then offered a shawl and holy plant to Rinpoche. In return, he was presented a traditional Tibetan ceremonial scarf, ‘khatak’, and a statue of the Buddha.

Also present at the meeting between the two were ex-Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar, and the monk’s two sons and their families.