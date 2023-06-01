CM calls upon party workers to reach out to common people

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today addressed a meeting of the ‘BJP Joint Front State Working Committee’ at a farmhouse on GMS Road, here, today. The CM expressed the hope that the brainstorming session by the various fronts (Morchas) of BJP will prove to be beneficial for the state BJP. Dhami said that the party has to reach out to every section of society and to every person through special campaigns of public contact. He added that the party workers and those from the affiliated bodies of the BJP will have to reach out to the common people and make them aware of the achievements of the Centre and the state government and about the emerging picture of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Dhami said that, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, every section of the country has become better-off in the last nine years as compared to the previous years. On all the parameters of development, during the last nine years, the country has made tremendous progress in every field and this is being appreciated and accepted by the whole world today. In the year 2014, the people of the country had expressed their trust in Prime Minister Modi, and today this trust has made the country’s train to ‘prosperity’ run faster on the ‘tracks of development’ in the past 9 years.

The CM further stated that, in these nine years, unprecedented work has been done in every field ranging from health to education, from free food grains to free medical treatment and from the development of farmers to housing for the poor, from the modernisation of the army to strengthening the security of the borders. India is now manufacturing arms and mobiles and medicines and vaccines for the whole world. He said that the education budget has been increased by three times and a well-thought-out National Education Policy (NEP) syllabus has been implemented by the Central Government. In these nine years, more than 3.5 crore houses have been built for the poor. Along with this, the Prime Minister provided food security to 80 crore people during the Covid period, which is still continuing. About 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened for the poor in the country, which are also being used for Direct Benefit Transfer.

Dhami claimed that PM Modi has also successfully taken up the task of women empowerment, under which about 12 crore toilets were built in rural areas. More than nine crore Ujjwala Gas connections were given to the poor. The government has also started the work of providing employment to ten lakh people by organising various employment fairs.

The Chief Minister added that major reforms like abolition of triple talaq, abolition of Article 370, construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, construction of the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath, reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams have been undertaken in the past 9 years. There has been a significant reduction in terrorist, Naxalite and extremist activities in the country and, above all, India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world and is the leading country in terms of digital transactions.

The Chief Minister added that the difference between the development of India before 2014 and today’s India is clearly visible under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Prior to 2014, children had to wander from door to door to get vaccinated, but today, under the Mission Indradhanush scheme, children are being vaccinated against deadly diseases. The country is regaining its lost cultural glory. From being an underdeveloped nation, India has become a leading power now.

The Chief Minister said that, under the previous governments, only 15 paise used to reach the actual beneficiary out of every rupee sent from Delhi, but this is no more the case. The Chief Minister stated that the 22-year-old Uttarakhand is now moving ahead with a new zeal and enthusiasm. The party has to adopt an “alternative resolution” to work continuously for the empowerment of villages, the poor, farmers, Dalits, victims, deprived, exploited, tribals, youth and women. Constant efforts are also required to fulfil the statement made by the Prime Minister from the land of Baba Kedar that this will by the decade of Uttarakhand.