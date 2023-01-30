CM calls upon students to take on challenges with positive spirit

Dhami participates in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on virtual basis

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023’ programme on a virtual basis along with school students at Laxman Vidyalaya Inter College, Pathari Bagh, here, today. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, teachers and parents of the country in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023’ programme from Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualised by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, and teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams.

In Dehradun, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLAs Vinod Chamoli, Bhupal Ram Tamta were also present along with the CM on this occasion.

Chief Minister Dhami said that, in the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a Guru Mantra to the students on how to relieve stress, manage time, increase work efficiency and overcome various challenges in life. By following the inspiration given to the students by interacting with the Prime Minister, these children would be contributing significantly in taking the country forward in the future. He said that India is a country of the youth. The country has now entered the golden age of freedom. The next 25 years are very important for India. The youth have a big responsibility for India’s rapid development in every field. The Prime Minister had said that, even under normal circumstances, one can achieve success by doing better and hard work. The youth would have to properly use the independent existence and personality that God has given to everyone to achieve success and to contribute towards nation building.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met the school students of Laxman Vidyalaya Inter College, Pathri Bagh, and wished them all the best for the upcoming examinations. The Chief Minister called upon the children to do everything in life with full enthusiasm. He said that hard work would bring colour and success to life. For this, it is necessary to know one’s inner strength. When any work is done full intention and commitment, success is bound to follow. Sometimes, one has to face several tough tests in life but while facing them, efforts ought to be made to overcome these challenges instead of getting stressed. If one learns to release stress and manage time in life, then no work would remain impossible.

Several cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, other public representatives, school students, teachers and their guardians were connected through virtual medium from various schools of the state to Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2023’ programme.