CM condoles passing away of Acharya Dharmendra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today expressed shock and grief at the demise of preacher and spiritual leader Acharya Dharmendra.

The Chief Minister described the life of Acharya Dharmendra Maharaj as dedicated and inspirational for the uplift of Sanatan culture. He added that the passing away of such a great spiritual leader as Acharya Dharmendra is a huge and irreparable loss to the spiritual world. He prayed for peace to the departed soul.

It may be recalled that the leading preacher on Hindu texts, Acharya Dharmendra, had played a crucial role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was a fine orator and considered an authority on several Hindu scriptures.