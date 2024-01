By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the residence of former MLA, Khanpur, Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ today and expressed deep condolences at the demise of his father, Narendra Singh, who was also a former MLA. The Chief Minister prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

