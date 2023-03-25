CM conducts inspection of Song River Bridge, orders early repair

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an onsite inspection of the reconstruction works underway on the damaged roads, the bridge and the culverts at the disaster-affected Song River Bridge. It may be recalled that the bridge and the approach roads and some other roads had become badly damaged due to rains in October 2022 in village Khairi Mansingh area of Raipur area.

During the onsite inspection of the Song Bridge, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officers to speed up the construction of safety walls along the river. He directed District Magistrate Sonika that a proposal should be sent as soon as possible for the channelisation of the Song River and for the disposal of all other complaints and objections raised in this connection. He added that action should be taken at the government level soon in this regard. He said that security walls should be constructed and channelising done expeditiously in the areas where more erosion is likely to occur.

Dhami observed that, after the damage caused during the disaster in 2022, rapid action has been taken in the reconstruction work. Today, while conducting onsite inspection of all those construction works, reports have been taken from various departments. He said that channelisation action should be taken before the monsoon in all those areas/rivers where there is a possibility of damage. He said that, before the monsoon, work on water drainage, removal of debris, and on security walls should be done on priority.

Dhami directed the officials to expedite the reconstruction of the damaged roads in Gram Panchayat Khairi Mansingh and the construction of security wall along the road. During the inspection, MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, District Magistrate Sonika and other senior officers were present.