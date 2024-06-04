CM conducts inspection of Yatra Registration Counter in Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 3 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the Char Dham Yatra registration Centre being operated at Rishikul Maidan here and took stock of the arrangements. During the inspection, he also spoke to the devotees who had come for registration and got to know their views about the arrangements. The devotees expressed happiness on finding the Chief Minister suddenly among them also took selfies with him.

During the inspection, the CM directed that the number of registration counters should be increased as per the need in the interest of the pilgrims. He added that additional arrangements should also be made for drinking water, toilets along with coolers, etc., for the devotees. The CM also directed that adequate security personnel should be deployed for security of the pilgrims, and that every necessary and possible step be taken for their convenience.

The Chief Minister directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar that no devotee should be cheated by any fraudster. In case of any complaints, strict action should be taken against the fraudsters.

The Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra starts from Haridwar. During the Char Dham Yatra, the offline registration process was closed for some time due to heavy rush of devotees. But now the offline registration has been opened once again. He said that in view of the increasing number of devotees in the districts related to the Char Dham Yatra, effective steps are being taken for their security and safety. If the number of devotees in the Char Dham Yatra remains normal, the offline registration number will be increased.

The CM said that it is the priority of the government that all the devotees visit the Dhams in a safe manner. He assured that whatever arrangements to be made in view of the upcoming monsoon for the Yatra will be ensured.

Dhami urged the pilgrims to proceed for the darshan strictly as per the scheduled date of travel as mentioned in the registration. He also requested them to come on the Char Dham Yatra only after adequate health checkup and seeing the weather forecast. The CM said that the Char Dham Yatra is the lifeline of the state. This journey is also linked to the economy of the state. The speed at which the number of devotees is increasing in the Char Dham Yatra, it is the responsibility of all concerned to cooperate with each other in making the journey smooth and simple. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to make the arrangements better.

On this occasion, MLA Madan Kaushik, former MLA Swami Yatishwaranand discussed various points related to the Char Dham Yatra with the Chief Minister. District Panchayat President Kiran Chaudhary, SSP Pramod Dobhal, District Tourism Development Officer Suresh Yadav, former MLA Sanjay Gupta, former Mayor Manoj Garg, BJP District President Sandeep Goyal, and traders related to the tourism sector were also present.