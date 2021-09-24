CM conducts surprise inspection of ISBT Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suddenly reached the Dehradun Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), today, and conducted a surprise inspection of the facilities and took stock of the arrangements for passengers.

He was not happy with the arrangements and facilities at the ISBT and reprimanded the officials for the lack of amenities like adequate seating arrangements for passengers, lack of sanitation in the toilets, etc. He directed them to make proper seating arrangements and ensure other arrangements like water, sanitation, etc., within a week’s time.

Dhami said that, if all the arrangements are not completed in a week, then action would be taken against the officials concerned. He also told the employees and officials present that, if the arrangements were not up to the mark, then they ought to inform the Chief Minister’s office with immediate effect.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Dhami has been conducting surprise inspections at many offices and taking stock of the ground realities. He has, so far, inspected the Doon Hospital and Medical College, the RTO’s Office and even the Secretariat. He had made it clear to the officials to be ready for his surprise inspections in any office as they would continue and, therefore, they better be on their toes.