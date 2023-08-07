CM congratulates athlete Mansi Negi for her medal win in China

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, today congratulated Uttarakhand born athlete Mansi Negi for her bronze winning performance in 20 km walk event at the World University Games 2023 being held in China . In a tweet posted today, Dhami observed that the whole country is proud of Mansi Negi for her achievement and also wished a bright future ahead of her .

It may be recalled that Negi is currently a student of Lovely Professional University in Punjab.