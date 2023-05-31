CM demands early release of Central share in SPV for Industrial Corridor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the second meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust presided over by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, through virtual means, today.

During the meeting, the CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project to be developed. The Chief Minister said that about Rs 7500 crores direct investment will be made in this project and about 20,000 new employment opportunities will be created for the youth.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken action to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), environmental permission, shareholder agreements and state support agreement, ground water permission and approval of the map by SIDA for this project. Dhami added that with all these actions having been taken already, the state government is ready for the launch of the Industrial Corridor project. The land has been made available to SIDCUL for being given on lease. Similarly, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for internal development for infrastructure development works. A DPR has also been prepared by UPCL and Irrigation Department for external infrastructure works like power supply and flood protection works. The Chief Minister said that after getting the contribution of the Government of India, which is expected to be about Rs 410 crores, in the SPV, all the infrastructure works would be completed in a time-bound manner. He urged the Union Government to release its share in the SPV soon to the state. On this occasion, the Chief Minister requested further expansion of the Industrial Promotion Scheme in view of the special geographical conditions of Uttarakhand. He said that the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand are almost like in the North Eastern states.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is also working on the project of making Green Field City in an area of around 3,000 acres, making this project an economic centreIn this area, the work of satellite centre of AIIMS, Kichha Degree College and a bus stand has already begun and the work of first phase related to the road widening has been completed. Pantnagar airport is about 15 minutes away from this area, the plan to make it an international airport is in the final stage. In this way, the state government is working for the all-round development of this area in a planned manner, he asserted in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministers of various states, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Suman Berry, Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar and Special Secretary Sumita Dabra along with others.