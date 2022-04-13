CM Dhami agrees to hike pension for journalists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised to increase the pension for journalists working in the state of Uttarakhand.

Dhami agreed that an increment in the pension media professionals is required. He assured that his government would take up this matter on a priority basis, when journalists from across the state went to meet him.

Delegates of the Journalists’ Union of Uttarakhand and Uttaranchal Press Club raised the pension increment issue with him on the occasion. They also sought a financial grant for renovation of the Uttaranchal Press Club building.

At the present, a sum of Rs 5000 per month is awarded as pension from the ‘Patrakar Kalyan Kosh’. But, in reality, many journalists cannot avail themselves of the pension. The restriction regarding an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh for veteran journalists is not justified, asserted the delegates during the meet. It was stated that a hike in pension is a must and it should be Rs 15,000 per month in the present.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials concerned to look into this matter. The journalists also sought the benefits of schemes like Nanda Gaura Yojana and Mahalaxmi Yojana.

Journalists’ Union of Uttarakhand President Bhupendra Kandari, Naveen Thaledi, Ashish Dhyani, Harish Joshi, and Press Club Vice-President Manmohan Sharma were present at the meeting with the Chief Minister.