CM Dhami announces financial concessions for power, other consumers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced granting of several concessions related to various departments. Dhami made the announcement on the floor of the House while participating in the current session of the state assembly.

The CM’s announcements are in regarding use of services of the Power Department, Drinking Water Department, Urban Development and Transport Department.

The major concession announced by Dhami was on surcharge and fixed charges applicable to consumption of power by the consumers. The Chief Minister said that a rebate for three months would be granted on the fixed charges payable by the consumers for their electricity connections. In addition, surcharge payable on late payment of electricity bills would also be waived for a period of 3 months. While the rebate on the fixed charge on the electricity connections would benefit about 2,24,604 persons and result in additional financial burden on the government estimated to be Rs 24.6381 crores, waiver of late payment surcharge is expected to cost the exchequer an additional burden of around Rs 36.42 crores.

The CM also announced exemption for a period of six months in service vehicle tax charged by the Transport Department. Around 96,380 persons are expected to benefit as a result of this exemption. This is expected to result in an estimated expenditure burden of Rs 75.80 crores. Dhami announced that late fee would also be waived for six months on renewal of registration certificate, fitness permit, driving licence, etc. The estimated financial burden on this would be around Rs 32.50 crores.

The CM stated that, under the Urban Development Department, an incentive amount of Rs 2000 would be given to Paryavaran Mitras for five months. About 8300 Paryavaran Mitras would be benefited by this. An expenditure of about Rs 8.30 crores was expected to be incurred under this head.

Along with this, financial assistance of Rs 2,000, each, would also be given for five months to all the beneficiaries registered in PM Svanidhi. In this, the estimated number of beneficiaries is 25,000 and the estimated expenditure load would be around Rs 25 crores.

The CM also announced that, regarding the Drinking Water Department, the fee payable for late payment of water bills would be waived in case of all the water/sewer consumers of the state who would be making one-time payment of their remaining dues by 31 December, 2021.

In addition, the CM also assured the House that the government was sensitive towards the problems being faced by ASHA workers and it appreciated their contribution to the health sector. They are currently being given an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month.