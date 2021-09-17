CM Dhami celebrates birthday with Divyangjans at NIEPVD

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday at the National Institute of Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) here, today, with the visually challenged students, trainees and employees.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced at gift of ten computer sets and a School Bus for the blind and low vision students of this institute. He extended his best wishes to the students for their bright future and encouraged them to achieve success in life with resolve. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Dr Himangshu Das, Director of the Institute, and other officers and staff were also present at this event.