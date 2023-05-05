CM Dhami clears proposals to further boost ETF

U’khand Horticulture Dept hands over 2 Pick-Ups, 10 Motorcycles to 127 Eco Task Force

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: The Uttarakhand Horticulture Department handed over 2 Bolero Pick-Ups and 10 Motorcycles to the 127 Eco Task Force of the Territorial Army working in the field of ecological conservation over the past 41 years.

On the occasion of the 127 Eco Task Force 40th Raising Day, last year, Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi had promised he would endeavour to provide light pick up vehicles for carrying out plantation work in Garhwal Himalayas. Keeping his promise, he made arrangements for 2 Boleros and 10 motorcycles through the Hero Motor CSR initiative. This is to support the efforts to protect the environment and conserving the state’s natural resources.

Those present on the occasion, today, were Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sainik Welfare and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi, Maj General Sanjeev Khatri, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, DrHarminder Singh Baweja, Director, Horticulture & Food Processing.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the Eco Task Force and reiterated the state government’s commitment to protecting the environment. He also thanked the Horticulture Department and expressed his gratitude towards Hero Motocorps for its contribution and urged other stakeholders to come forward and support such initiatives. He added that 127 Eco Task Force is a dedicated team of ex-servicemen of Uttarakhand region who work towards protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable development in the state. The 127 Eco Task Force operates in remote areas and has been instrumental in preventing illegal mining, poaching and deforestation. The Chief Minister applauded the ongoing initiatives of the force and encouraged all Government Departments to be proactive for the betterment of the State.

Keeping in mind the impeccable service done by 127 Eco Task Force towards restoration of ecological imbalance in Uttarakhand and to encourage initiatives, the Chief Minister announced provision of Rs 4 Lakh each year to provide fuel, oil and lubricant for utilisation of vehicles and motorcycles provided by the Uttarakhand Horticulture Department. Provision of 6 large size Poly Houses for the 127 Eco Task Force, as also 2 JCBs for 120 days through PWD for construction of small/big water ponds to store rain water at project location and soil conservation activities. He also announced construction of 50,000 litre capacity water tanks in Sahiya, Kasyali and Dehradun under the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme. There would also be upgradation of water irrigation system in 10 ETF nurseries of 127 Eco Task Force.

He further promised 100 KW Solar Panels in Dehradun, Sahiya and Kasyali project locations by Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA). The Chief Minister also directed that all Government Departments should positively accord sanction to Eco Task Force proposals for any initiatives. The State Government is working with Central Government for reimbursement of Rs 135 crore from Uttarakhand to Ministry of Defence, he revealed.

Minister Ganesh Joshi highlighted the importance of preserving the state’s natural resources and underlined the need for collective action for this noble cause. He also commended the Eco Task Force for its tireless efforts and pledged to continue support for them in their green mission.

Colonel Rohit Srivastav, Commanding Officer, 127 Eco Task Force, expressed his gratitude to the State Government and assured that the Bolero Pick-up trucks and motorcycles would be used by the Eco Task Force to access remote locations and carry out their operations effectively. The vehicles will also help the task force respond quickly to emergencies and protect the environment from any potential threats.