CM Dhami directs immediate action to prevent, control forest fires

Forest fires continue unabated

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami again took serious note of the raging forest fires in the state and today instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that immediate and appropriate steps are taken to prevent and control forest fires in the state.

He observed that the present weather is very challenging and sensitive from the point of view of forest fires. In such a situation, immediate action should be taken as soon as information about the forest fire incident is received.

He also directed that all the departmental officers work in better coordination so that such fire incidents can be prevented or tackled in time. Necessary action should be taken by holding a meeting of all departments. Cooperation of local people, public representatives and village heads also should be taken in this work. This is the second time in three days that Dhami has issued such directions.

It may be recalled that fires are raging in the forests across the state currently from the plains to the hills. A record 55 incidents of forest fire occurred in a single day in the past 24 hours. Speaking to Garhwal Post, Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator, Forest Fire, Nishant Verma claimed that forest teams are being sent to the places wherever fires are being reported as soon as possible and all efforts are being made to extinguish the fires. He added that the Forest Department has so far filed a case against five people for causing a fire. At the same time, another case has also been registered against some unknown people.

It may be recalled that the incidents of fire are increasing in the state. In Garhwal, fire has broken out from the reserved forest area of New Tehri Forest Division to the forests of Kedarnath Wildlife Division and in Rudraprayag. In Kumaon, the forests of Bageshwar Forest Division, Pithoragarh Forest Division, Champawat Forest Division are raging. Eleven incidents of fire have been recorded in a day in the reserved forest area of Champawat Forest Division.

Five incidents have occurred in Pithoragarh forest division. One case of forest fire has been reported in Kedarnath Wildlife Division, one in Rajaji Tiger Reserve, one in Lansdowne Forest Division, two in Uttarkashi Forest Division, four in Narendranagar Forest Division, one in Terai East Forest Division. According to the report issued by the Additional Chief Conservator of Forests, there have been 14 incidents of fire in the forests of Garhwal division, 35 in Kumaon division and three in the wildlife area. Due to this, more than 76 hectares of forest area has been affected in a day.