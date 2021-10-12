CM Dhami distributes smart phones to 162 meritorious girl students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Oct: On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, the State Government, today, gifted smart phones to meritorious girls who topped the high school and intermediate examinations.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also taught the girls how to use smart phones for the right purpose.

The smart phone distribution programme was organised here, today, by the Women’s Empowerment and Child Development Department at the Chief Minister’s Janata Darshan Hall. On this occasion, it was stated by the department that these smart phones have been purchased under the Girl Education Promotion Programme run under the Child Welfare Fund of the Department of Women’s Empowerment and Child Development.

Along with this, it was also revealed that other apps, including a panic button women’s helpline number had been uploaded in the smart phones, so that girls can seek help when needed.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said on the occasion that there is a need to unite to put a hundred percent stop to foeticide in the state. Only then would Uttarakhand truly become the land of the Goddess as well as Devbhoomi.

In his address to the girls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, soon the state government would come up with a Maitri Portal for the students, through which students would be able to get information about the country and the world. The Chief Minister said that the smart phones that are being given to the girls should be used only to make a better future.

