CM Dhami flags off 5 UGB mobile demo vans

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today flagged off 5 mobile demo vans of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank (UGB) sanctioned by NABARD to further the agenda of financial inclusion and literacy among the rural population. During a meeting before the launching ceremony, NABARD and UGB informed the CM about the effort being made by them in the area of financial inclusion in the state. The CM suggested that UGB should expedite the flow of institutional credit for self-employment and income generation. He also requested NABARD to enhance its support for financial inclusion. He also suggested that the content of the audio-visual material for financial literacy displayed on the mobile vans be in the simple language easily understandable to the rural populace.

During the event, Dr Gyanendra Mani, CGM, NABARD, highlighted that NABARD at the all India level has sanctioned Rs 4592.80 Cr till March, 2021, as grant support for various activities – deployment of VSATs (for hilly areas with network issues), mobile demo vans, microATM (for online payment), PoS/mPoS, handheld projectors, green pin, conducting financial literacy camps/nukkad nataks, connectivity, incentivising digital transactions and regulatory infrastructure support, etc. In the state of Uttarakhand, NABARD has sanctioned Rs 37 crore as grant to support Commercial Banks, UGB and Cooperative Banks for various financial inclusion programmes/activities during the last five years.

UGB Chairman Rakesh Teji indicated that, in addition to the deployment of mobile vans, they have been providing basic banking services in 624 Sub Service Areas (SSAs) through Bank Mitras equipped with micro ATMs sanctioned by NABARD, operating in 3175 villages in unbanked areas. To address the connectivity issue, 249 VSATs have been deployed in SSAs in the state with financial aid from NABARD. Initiatives such as AADHAR and Mobile seeding as well as social security schemes are being actively pursued in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Mobile Van by transacting through ATM mounted on the mobile Van. He also appreciated the audio-visual display on the TV installed in the mobile van as part of the financial literacy campaign. In a colourful ceremony, the Chief Minister flagged off five mobile vans in the presence of senior officers from from NABARD and UGB.

Recently, Chief Minister had also flagged off 10 mobile demo vans of Cooperative Banks sanctioned by NABARD. With this, the total mobile demo vans deployed in the state for promoting financial inclusion under grant support of NABARD has risen to 25 since FY 2019-20. NABARD is willing to sanction an additional 35-40 demo vans to UGM and Cooperative Banks if there is a demand from them.