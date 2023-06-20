CM Dhami gives financial approval for development projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , has given his nod to financial approval of Rs 4 crore 52 lakh for the new construction of the motor road, from Triyuginarayan to Toshi in Ukhimath, under Kedarnath constituency and of Rs 4 crore 70 lakh for improvement and asphalting by PC between KM 1.00 to 6.00 of Taunidhar-Palling motorway in Ukhimath itself.

CM sanctioned Rs 3 crore 64 lakh for the work of asphalting of 3 to 5 km and 6-8 km of Chalkudia Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukheli motor road in Chaubattakhal Assembly. Approval of Rs 38.52 lakh has been granted for the construction of a link road by interlocking tiles to connect the Civil Hospital Khatima with the Sales Tax Office Road from Tehsil Road in Khatima, next to Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Along with this, a total of Rs 32.24 lakh has been sanctioned by Dhami for the installation of rainwater harvesting systems in various government offices for Hari Awas Colony in Race Course and STP in Kargi Chowk.