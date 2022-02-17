CM Dhami, Harish Rawat make counter-claims on victory prospects

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 16 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a dig today at veteran leader Harish Rawat’s claim that the Congress will win 48 seats in Uttarakhand. Speaking informally to media persons, Dhami claimed that Rawat was having Mungeri Lal’s dreams.

Dhami asserted that it is the BJP that would win a comfortable majority and the Congress attempt to wrest power in the state would not succeed. He added that people of the state were aware of the fact that the double engine government of BJP in Uttarakhand had ensured rapid development and had brought many huge infrastructure projects like the All Weather Char Dham Road project, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project and even social welfare schemes like Atal Ayushman, free ration to the poor and there was no reason that the people would fall for impractical promises made by the Congress during the elections.

Dhami further stated that BJP is committed to taking the state ahead rapidly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that people were aware of this.

It may be recalled that Harish Rawat had yesterday expressed confidence that his party would form the government in the state by winning 48 seats. He had even said that no one in the Congress party was opposed to his (Rawat’s) becoming the CM once again. He had even claimed that, either, he would become the CM or would sit at home but also added in the same vein that he would accept the decision of the Party High Command in this regard. Rawat had stated that he was confident that Congress would win at least 48 seats and there was a close contest on another 6 seats. BJP would be reduced to less than 20 seats and, for this, he would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for managing to save some credibility for his party. He had further stated that he would like to remind the CM that people’s mandate had gone against him.