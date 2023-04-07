CM Dhami inaugurates 9 Health ATMs, 40 True Net machines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Health ATM installed by JK Tyres Limited Company and Yes Bank under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the Secretariat, here, today.

Yes Bank has installed one health ATM, each, in the Secretariat Dispensary, Vidhan Sabha Dispensary and Tanakpur Hospital. Along with this, JK Tyres Company has installed one health ATM, each, at the Police Lines, JLN District Hospital, District Hospital, Nainital, Joint Hospital, Tankarpur, Community Health Centre, Jaspur, and Sub District Hospital, Ranikhet.

Through these 9 Health ATMs, various health tests can be done by the general public on their own, including Haemoglobin, TLC & DLC, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Uric Acid, Cholesterol, HBAC, Blood Group, Lipid Profile, Trigylside, Lycoprotein, Pregnancy A, a total of 72 tests. This test facility will be free at these health ATMs. In this regard, an appeal has been issued by the Health Department to the general public not to take medicines on their own on the basis of the test results of these health ATMs. If the result is not normal, consulting a doctor has been advised.

During the meeting with the officials of Health Department and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Yes Bank and JK Tyres in the Secretariat on this occasion, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a MoU was also signed between the Director General, Health, and the said companies for cooperation in the health sector.

On this occasion, CM Dhami also inaugurated 40 Truenat machines to be installed in all the blocks of the state courtesy Indian Oil Corporation Limited. With the help of these Truenat machines, there will be help in the investigation of TB, Covid and other diseases. These machines will be functional in 40 remote places of the state.

In the meeting, Dhami said that Health Department and Yes Bank, IOCL and JK Tyres deserve to be appreciated and praised for this initiative with regards to the Health ATMs and Truenat machines. These facilities will not only save the time of the common man person, but will also save money. Health awareness will increase among people. Through these ATMs, people will be able to take better care of their health by checking themselves from time to time. Along with lakhs of tourists coming every year, the local people will also benefit from these facilities.

Appealing to private organisations and companies across the country to help in the field of health, education and cleanliness under Corporate Social Responsibility, the Chief Minister said that being born in Uttarakhand is a privilege, but to able to serve the people in Uttarakhand is an even greater privilege. Those who are getting the opportunity to serve here are fortunate. There is an appeal to private companies that because Uttarakhand is a small state, companies can establish a model in Uttarakhand by helping out the state in the fields of education, health and cleanliness. The CM appealed to IOCL to contribute especially in the field of employment generation in the state.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, DG, Health, Dr Vinita Shah, State Head of Yes Bank Ajay Mishra, Cluster Head Nishant Ahuja, Harendra Bisht, Bhanuprakash Semwal, Udit Jain from IOCL Ajay Kumar and Sugrima Pant from JK Tyres were present on the occasion along with other senior officers of the Health Department.