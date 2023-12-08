CM Dhami inspects venue of Global Investors’ Summit

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the venue regarding the preparations for the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit to be held at FRI campus here on 8 and 9 December. On this occasion, he took stock of the various arrangements being made at the venue. In addition, the CM also inaugurated the media centre built for the Global Investors’ Summit.

Dhami instructed the officials that all the arrangements for organising the programme should be completed on time. The Chief Minister said that roads and beautification works are also being done at a fast pace. He reminded that this is a big summit for the state. So far, agreements worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been signed. Work is being done rapidly for grounding of agreements. With investment coming into the state, employment of local people would increase rapidly. Top priority is being given to such agreements in the state that would increase employment opportunities in the state. The Chief Minister said the state government is also making continuous efforts to promote local products.

During the inspection, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Acting DGP Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, ADG AP Anshuman, District Magistrate Sonika, Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena, SSP Ajai Singh and other officers involved in the preparations were present during the CM’s inspection.