CM Dhami interacts with locals during morning stroll in Champawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Champawat, 24 Feb: During his visit to Champawat, which is his assembly constituency, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, true to his nature, again mingled with local people this morning during a morning stroll. As is his habit while on tour to different parts of the state, Dhami, who stayed overnight at Champawat, was out in the midst of the people during his morning walk. He interacted with the people of the area and sought their feedback about development works and also enquired about their problems.

Chief Minister Dhami has been known to mingle with people during his tours to various parts of the state and seek their feedback directly. He has done this in the past as well while touring and staying overnight at places like Rudraprayag, Pauri and even Dehradun.

Sources close to him claim that the objective behind this campaign is to take actual feedback directly from the people.

Leaving the Circuit House early morning, he reached Nityanand Joshi’s tea shop located on Block Road and first of all performed Surya Namaskar. Then he had tea with Nityanand Joshi and, while sipping tea, talked to the locals and enquired about their problems, and opinions about the government. During the interaction, he also discussed government schemes, programmes and development works with them. Meanwhile, he also talked to young Riyansh present there and gave him his blessings.

After this, he passed through Nagnath Ward where he spoke to a woman filling water and enquired about the status of water supply. She responded that the water supply was regular. Thereafter, the CM reached Gauralchod Maidan via the main market. He interacted with the shopkeepers in the main market and sought their feedback also. After reaching Gauralchod Maidan, the Chief Minister spoke to the youth practicing for various sports competitions there and wished them a bright future.