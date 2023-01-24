CM Dhami issues instructions on fight against corruption

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued instructions to effectively control corruption and wrongdoing at various levels in government functioning in the state. He said it is also the moral responsibility of all that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand should be free from corruption and crime. He also focused on effective implementation of government schemes for betterment of the common people. If this becomes a part of general practice, then the way to control corruption would also be paved.

The Chief Minister directed that the toll free number, 1064, should be made more effective in the interest of the general public to control corruption. He emphasised on making people’s representatives, intellectuals and common citizens allies in rooting out corruption.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the State Vigilance Units in preventing corruption and acts like bribery, the Chief Minister said that effective efforts had been made in investigating the complaints of cheating in various competitive examinations, etc. As many as 55 people have been sent to jail after quick investigation of complaints of cheating in the examinations of the Subordinate Selection Service Commission and Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister said that following the policy of zero tolerance on corruption, it was decided to take strict action against the copycat mafia. The state cabinet has decided to enact a strict anti-copying law to prevent corruption in recruitment in the state. This law will be made so strict that no one will even think about it in future. In the strict anti-copying law, there will be a provision of life imprisonment for the guilty, as well as confiscation of their property.

The Chief Minister said that no one who kills the rights of the youth of Uttarakhand will be spared. The government is ensuring that all future recruitment examinations are fair and transparent. In future, no one would dare to cheat in these examinations. This arrangement will be made with the provisions of the anti-copying law.

As per the instructions given by the Chief Minister regarding making the government functioning completely corruption-free, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu has issued guidelines to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates in this regard.