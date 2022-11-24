CM Dhami joins audience at Chintan Shivir

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 23 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today suddenly arrived during the Chintan Shivir at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), here, and sat among the audience to listen to the presentations and the discussions going on. He reached the auditorium of Sardar Patel Bhawan at LBSNAA here during the closing session on the second day of the Chintan Shivir this evening and sat among the audience.

He was seen paying serious attention to the discussion and also watched the presentation very attentively.