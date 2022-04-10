CM Dhami launches Web App 1064 to register corruption complaints

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today launched a major initiative aimed at making Uttarakhand corruption free. Dhami today launched a web app, 1064, by which the general public can register their complaints regarding corruption.

The launch ceremony was held at the Secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami declared that follow up of the complaints registered on this app would be taken most seriously and the complaints resolved at the earliest. He also called for firm action on the complaints registered on the Web App 1064. This Web App is related to the Vigilance Department.

Dhami said that whatever complaints are registered on the app would be resolved at the earliest. If the complaint of any complainant was found not related to the Vigilance Department, then it would be sent to CM Helpline and the department concerned.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed tablets to two Inspectors of Vigilance Department to help in investigations. It was stated that tablets would also be given to other personnel of the Vigilance Department for investigation purposes.

The Chief Minister said that, for speedy resolution of public problems, work should be done on the principle of simplification, solution, disposal and to the satisfaction of the complainant. The resolution of public problems was the top priority of the government, he asserted. The Chief Minister further directed the Director, Vigilance, that the app be widely publicised. The general public ought to have complete information about this app.

Director, Vigilance, Amit Sinha stated that any person could make a complaint through the app on 1064 number and by phone. This number was received from the Government of India. Every complaint would be registered through the app, whose complete data would be kept safe. Complete confidentiality of the complainant would be maintained, he claimed. This app has both Hindi and English language interface.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Arvind Singh Hyanki, SP, Vigilance, Renu Lohani, CO Surendra Singh Samant, Anusha Badola, Inspector Marut Shah and Vibha Verma were among those present on this occasion.