CM Dhami lays foundation stone of Yamuna Ghat construction work

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in a programme organised at Ramlila Maidan in Kalsi, here, on Thursday, laid the foundation stones of the construction work on the Yamuna Ghat in Haripur (Kalsi), as well as of the Yamuna Krishna Dham (Temple).

He also released the bhajan, “Haripur Mein Anand Sajega”, of Bollywood singer Abhinav Chauhan of Jaunsar Bawar.

While wishing all on the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Dhami said that the new construction of the Haripur area on the occasion of the holy festival of Janmashtami is an auspicious sign. This work would revive mythological beliefs and write a new chapter of spiritualism and culture. He said that the Haripur area used to be a big pilgrimage site; this area is also an important place for the Char Dham Yatra.

Dhami added that the banks of the Yamuna in the Haripur area will be developed and taken forward as a new pilgrimage site. The state government will provide all possible help to make this area world famous like Haridwar and Rishikesh. With the blessings of Maa Yamuna, the resolve to construct a grand ghat would be fulfilled.

He said that the development of Haripur as a new religious destination would create employment opportunities in the area. In the future, a large number of travelers and tourists would visit. He reminded that Haripur is the holy confluence of the Yamuna, Tons, Naura and Amalwa rivers. A grand Aarti of the Yamuna would also be organised regularly.

Dhami claimed that, with the cooperation of the Central Government, the State Government is progressing on the path of continuous development. Major pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand have been connected by roads. In-principle consent has also been received from the Centre for road widening from Herbertpur to Yamunotri, the work on which would begin soon. The Char Dham Yatra would then also be conducted from Vikas Nagar and Kalsi area.

He appreciated the efforts being made by the Lok Panchayat dedicated to social concerns for the establishment of Jamuna Krishna Dham. He also talked about the speedy progress of various proposed development schemes of the Kalsi region.

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan added that the Haripur area is very important historically. With the construction of ghats on the banks of the Yamuna, the name of the area will emerge as a religious place along with tourism. He said that the work of re-awakening Sanatan culture and spirituality is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Before the event, CM Dhami reached Yamuna Ghat in Haripur and offered prayers and wished for the progress and prosperity of the state.

Present on the occasion were MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan, BJP District President Meeta Singh, Murat Ram Sharma, Naveen Thakur, Additional Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan, VC, MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari, KS Chauhan and others.