CM Dhami orders strict action in Haridwar murder case

HARIDWAR, 23 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed Commissioner, Garhwal Division and Inspector

General of Police Garhwal Zone to investigate within 15 days the

murder of Pankaj’s son Suresh, a resident of Belda village of

Haridwar district and the police action being taken against

Scheduled Caste people. In this case, on Friday, a delegation of the State Congress also held talks with the Chief Minister and requested an impartial inquiry into the matter. Dhami consoled the family members of the deceased Pankaj present on the occasion and assured them to investigate the incident with impartiality. The investigation report is expected to be made available to the government within 15 days.