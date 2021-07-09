CM Dhami pays homage to martyrs at War Memorial

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the martyrs at the Uttarakhand War Memorial, ‘Shaurya Sthal’, here today.

He was welcomed by Brig SN Singh, Dy GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area Command, Tanu Jain, CEO, Cantonment Board, and former RS MP Tarun Vijay, Chairman of the War Memorial.

The CM specially planted Chinar trees sent by Sardar Joginder Pal Singh Sodhi, the descendant of great Sikh martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, as homage from Jammu & Kashmir to Uttarakhandi warriors who defended the motherland and sacrificed their lives.

The CM was accompanied by Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi, who has helped in development of the war memorial. He was praised for this by Tarun Vijay in his welcome speech.

Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ and industrialist Rakesh Oberai were among those present on the occasion.

Dhami paid emotional homage to the martyrs and assured all help to the war memorial.