CM Dhami performs Kar Sewa at Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

By Our Staff Reporter

Abu Dhabi (UAE), 18 Oct: During his visit to UAE, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today was in Abu Dhabi. He visited the under construction BPS Hindu Temple and also performed Kar Sewa during his visit by laying bricks.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this amazing Hindu temple is being built in Abu Dhabi. The work of establishing Hindu religion and construction of the temple is going on here. It is a moment of pride for every Indian. He said that the work on this temple is being done at the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, India is getting respect and a unique identity in the world.

Dhami also expressed his gratitude to all the coordinators and builders involved in the construction of this grand Hindu temple. He said that this Hindu temple will also work to promote cultural heritage, values, harmony and Hindu traditions in this region of the world.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on this occasion.