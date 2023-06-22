CM Dhami performs Yoga with Baba Ramdev in Haridwar on International Yoga Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jun: International Yoga Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm in Uttarakhand along with the rest of the country and the world. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Baba Ramdev performed Yoga on the stage in a camp organised in Haridwar to mark the occasion. A message of Yoga was given to all with unity of all religions. International Yoga Day was celebrated with full enthusiasm on a large scale in Haridwar with thousands of people participating in the celebrations very early this morning to do yoga in different camps and on the banks of the Ganga.

On International Yoga Day , the morning started with yoga in Char Dham sites. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami began his morning in Haridwar to perform Yoga with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev . Later he also participated in the main Yoga programme in the state in Jageshwar Dham in district Almora. It may be recalled that on the eve of Yoga Day , CM Dhami had given a call to make the state the best state in the country in yoga , culture and tourism on the 25th year of the state. On International Yoga Day , the main programme in the state was organised at Jageshwar Dham, Almora and associate programme at Surya Mandir, Kosi Katarmal, Almora.

Along with this, Yoga camps and programmes were also organised in Char Dham Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, 15 Manas Khand temples of Kumaon, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar , at Ganga Resort in Rishikesh and 300 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres of Uttarakhand. CM Dhami said in his message, “ Yoga has given the message of health to the country and the world.”

The CM said, “ Yoga has given India a unique identity in the world today. Yoga works to connect. The result of this is that today the world is adopting yoga . He added that due to the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a matter of pride for the countrymen that Yoga is getting international recognition today.”