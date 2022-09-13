CM Dhami reviews disaster relief efforts in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 11 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today met the disaster affected residents of Village Ranthi, here. He also undertook an inspection of the affected area, as well as an aerial survey. He was briefed by the local residents on the problems they are facing. The CM assured them that the government stood with them in this hour of crisis. Every effort was being made to provide relief to the affected people.

The CM issued orders that the victims of the disaster be provided ration, clothes and accommodation, which would be paid for by the government.

Financial aid was provided by the CM to six affected families by cheque. As part of this, Rs 4 lakhs were given to the family of a woman who had died. Other affected families would be provided similar assistance.

The Chief Minister also inspected the embankments along the Kali River in Dharchula. He directed the District Magistrate to ensure that relief material reaches the affected without delay. He gave the assurance that the victims would be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami, Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal, the Block Pramukh, DM Ashish Chauhan, CDO Anuradha Pal, SDM Nandan Kumar, SDM Anurag Arya and other department heads.