CM Dhami seeks support for Ajay Bhatt in Khatima

By Our Staff Reporter

Khatima , 6 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh is campaigning across the state on a mission mode. After addressing a rally in Jakholi in Rudraprayag in the day, he reached Khatima in district Udham Singh Nagar which has been his past assembly constituency and sought public support for the candidature of BJP leader and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt who is contesting on BJP ticket from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat.

Addressing the public meeting here today, Dhami reminded the people that he has grown up among the people of Khatima and that he knows most of the people in Khatima area by their name, work, village, houses etc.

He called upon the people of Khatima Assembly segment to break all past records in their support to the BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt from Nainital Lok Sabha seat by voting for him in huge numbers. Dhami stressed that every vote of the public will go directly to Prime Minister Modi. In Modi’s third term as PM, the country will become the third largest economy. There will be all-round development, employment, infrastructure development, secure future of children, expansion of facilities. India’s golden era has started since 2014, the CM insisted.

The Chief Minister said that the corrupt Congress has always worked to push Uttarakhand backward. The opposition has to be made to realise how big a betrayal it has committed against the country and Uttarakhand. Dhami claimed that he is Khatima ‘s son. His efforts have always been to develop Khatima . BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt was also present in the rally.