CM Dhami, Speaker Agarwal extend Harela greetings

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended greetings for the Harela Festival to the people of Uttarakhand. He has reminded that the festival reflects the customs and traditions of the state. It symbolises prosperity, greenery and conservation of the environment. These values needed to be promoted and passed on to the new generations. It would also help in combating global warming.

Vidhan Speaker Premchand Agarwal has also extended Harela greetings and urged people to plant as many trees as possible.