CM Dhami stresses on measures to ensure good governance

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed that measures be taken to ensure that good governance is visible even at the lower level of the administration. He was holding a review meeting in this regard at the Secretariat, here, today. He said the administrative officers ought to reach out to the last persons standing in the last row and ensure that their problems are resolved. Time should be fixed for meeting the general public at the district and tehsil levels also and the officers should be present. He said that the roster of Tehsil days should be fixed and multipurpose camps organised regularly. He also directed that wide publicity be given to the roster so that maximum people could benefit. He added that the grievances of the people should be resolved on the spot as far as possible.

The Chief Minister directed that the quality of complaints received on the CM’s Helpline 1905 and Apni Sarkar Portal be resolved with utmost priority and the pendency be kept to the minimum. In case of excess pendency, the accountability of the officers concerned would be fixed. He affirmed that the government is working for the people, and therefore it is necessary to work on resolving the problems of the people at the earliest. Public related procedures should be simplified and unnecessary formalities eliminated. The redressal of public grievances ought to be reviewed every Monday by the Secretary related to the department.

The Chief Minister also directed Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to review functioning of the Social Welfare and Health Departments, separately.

The Chief Minister reiterated that good governance ought to be experienced by the people. Field level officers and personnel are required to play an important role in this. They ought to be motivated to give good results. More services should be added in the Apni Sarkar Portal. The Right to Service Act needed to be strengthened further. Clear decisions ought to be taken at high level meetings and their implementation ensured within a reasonable time limit. Information technology should be used even more.

Dhami also directed that each department maintain data on how much pendency it had on the problems and the complaints received by it, which should be reviewed at the secretary level regularly.

The Chief Minister asked for a solid action plan to be prepared to provide essential services to the common people at their doorstep. He directed senior officers to visit government schools from time to time and motivate them to achieve their goals in life. This would inspire the children to work harder to succeed.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Nitesh Jha, Radhika Jha, Dilip Jawalkar, Director, ITDA, Amit Kumar Sinha and senior officers of the government and all the District Magistrates with the exception of DM Champawat were present.