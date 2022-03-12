CM Dhami submits resignation to Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today submitted his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here. He was accompanied by outgoing ministers Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Swami Yateeshwaranand and outgoing MLA Sanjay Gupta.

Speaking to media persons after submitting his resignation, CM Dhami said that the BJP had got a new mandate and this term was now over, so he submitted his resignation to the Governor. The Governor has asked Dhami to continue as caretaker CM till the new government is sworn in.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh at 1:30 p.m. and submitted his resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister. When the Chief Minister was asked whether had consulted the Centre or not, he said he was an ordinary party worker and he had fulfilled the responsibility given by the party to ensure a win for the party. He said that he considered himself to be fortunate that he had got an opportunity to serve the people and that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central leadership, he could complete the work assigned to him. He also said that he wished to thank everyone for their contribution and made it clear that he had not yet spoken with the party high command after the results.