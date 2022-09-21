CM Dhami thanks CM Yogi for transfer of Rs 100 crores to UTC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, today, to express his gratitude for providing the remaining amount of Rs 100 crores due to Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This amount is the final settlement of assets and liabilities between UTC and UPSRTC, which had been pending for many years even after formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state and even after formation of UTC.

The Chief Minister said that the transfer of the remaining amount of Rs 100 crores from UPSRTC to UTC, the problem of division of assets and liabilities between the transport corporations of both the states has been resolved. The CM noted that the amount of Rs 100 crores received by UTC from UP would help UTC develop its infrastructure facilities.