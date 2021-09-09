CM Dhami undertakes surprise inspection of Nagar Nigam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a surprise inspection of the Nagar Nigam, here, today. He visited various offices and urged officials to ensure speedy redressal of people’s grievances. He asked for office timings to be prominently displayed and proper arrangements made for seating visitors.

The CM also interacted with the general public present to get their work done. He promised to keep a close eye on the Nigam’s functioning through similar visits in the future. He said the officials had been asked to simplify procedures and find quick solutions to people’s problems.

Also present were City Commissioner Abhishek Rohilla and other Nigam officials.