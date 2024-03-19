CM Dhami welcomes decision of Trial Court in Rampur Tiraha case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the decision of the trial court in district Muzaffarnagar of sentencing two retired police officials to life imprisonment in the Rampur Tiraha case where a number of women activists had been sexually and physically assaulted by police officials in 1994.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the court’s decision has brought great relief to the victims and their families who were waiting for justice for a long time. He reminded that during the statehood agitation, the youth and women from Uttarakhand had been assaulted brutally at Rampur Tiraha on 2 October, 1994. Many agitationists had lost their lives in this incident, he reminded. This was a highly unfortunate and tragic incident.

Reminding that the Trial Court has sentenced the accused PAC personnel to life imprisonment and imposed a fine on them, the CM said that it is the priority and duty of the government to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the statehood agitationists.