CM directs all depts to achieve monthly revenue targets

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a top level review meeting on revenue collection by various departments at the Secretariat, here, today. During the meeting, he directed all the departments to achieve the targets of revenue collection that they had fixed for each month, as achieving these alone can result in achieving the annual revenue targets. He stressed that the departments need to do more work on online systems to achieve revenue targets. Special attention should be paid to increasing the revenue receipts from GST. For this, all the consumers should be encouraged to take the bill and awareness campaign for this should also be run on a wider scale.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers that work should be done in a planned manner to achieve the revenue targets. Departments need to pay special attention to transparency through more use of modern technology. He said that all the departments concerned should work in coordination with each other to increase the revenue. In areas where revenue is not being collected as per expectations, the reasons for this should be studied deeply and a suitable solution found. Special attention should be paid to capital expenditure. Attention should also be paid to ensuring due recovery related to the previous years. A strong online system should be created for revenue collection in the field of mining. Attention should be paid towards channelising the storm water drains in the forest area by marking them. The Forest Department needs to work in a more planned manner in the direction of better utilisation of forest resources. The Forest Department should also mull on what innovations can be done to ensure better utilisation of forest resources. Work should be done in the field of medicinal plants through Van Panchayats.

Dhami added that UPCL and UJVNL need to increase their revenues in the energy sector. Effective measures are needed to stop power theft completely. For this, more attention should be given to developing an information-based system. He announced that the achievement of revenue targets would be reviewed every month.

Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Department (HoFF) Anoop Malik, Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dilip Jawalkar, Arvind Singh Hyanki, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, HC Semwal, Vinod Raturi and other officers were present on the occasion.