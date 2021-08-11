CM directs Finance Dept to raise revenue

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the Finance Department to pay special attention to the financial management of the state and increase the sources of income. Dhami was holding a review of the Finance Department at his office at the Secretariat, here, today. He asked the Finance officials to look for means to prevent loss of revenue, as well as make effective efforts to fulfil the set targets of the budget. The Chief Minister further issued instructions to focus on balanced and inclusive development to tackle issues like poverty, unemployment and migration from the state.

The review meeting lasted several hours during which he was given a detailed brief on the financial situation of the state.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar and Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary, Finance, Amit Negi, senior officials of various departments were present during the review.

Secretary Amit Negi made a detailed presentation on the state’s financial position, income-expenditure and other relevant aspects before the Chief Minister. He reminded that the budget of the state for the current financial year was Rs 58,000 crores.

Emphasising on the efforts to increase income sources and capital investment in the state, the Chief Minister observed that the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown had affected the financial condition of the state to a great extent but, despite this, efforts were required on improving this situation through better financial management.

The Chief Minister emphasised effective implementation of schemes to promote income sources, linking forest produce from 70 percent forest land of the state with income, making a practical policy on mining and tax revenue, etc.

The Chief Minister directed that proposals be prepared for the schemes for which financial assistance was to be received from the Centre. He also directed speedy disposal of cases related to division of assets and liabilities of transport, energy and other departments between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.