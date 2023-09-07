CM directs Garhwal Commissioner, DMs to ensure effective Dengue control

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Sep: In view of the increasing cases of dengue in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Secretary to the Chief Minister/Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to hold meetings with the Secretary, Health, and Municipal Corporation officials for effective action to control dengue. He said that proper arrangements should be made for fogging in the cities. All necessary arrangements should be ensured for dengue patients in hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that a large-scale awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent dengue. Special care should be taken of cleanliness. The Chief Minister also instructed the District Magistrates to conduct continuous vigilance campaigns in the areas where dengue cases are increasing.

He said that proper arrangements should be made for fogging. All necessary arrangements should be ensured for dengue patients in hospitals.