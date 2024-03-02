CM directs monthly payment of social welfare pensions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred the old age, widow and disabled pensions given under the Social Welfare Department through DBT at the Chief Minister’s residence here today. An amount of Rs 125 crores was transferred through DBT to a total number of 8,36,603 (8.36 lakh) beneficiaries with one click of the button by the CM. Speaking on the occasion, The Chief Minister directed that the social welfare pensions must now be paid every month instead of once every three months as is the case at present.

Through One Click, a total of Rs 79.97 crore will be given to 5,33,180 beneficiaries of old age pension, Rs 31.80 crores to the 2,12,030 beneficiaries of widow pension and Rs 13.70 crores to 91,393 beneficiaries of pension for the disabled. A total amount of Rs 125 crore was transferred as pension to 8,36,603 beneficiaries.

Dhami said that the old age, widow and disabled pension given through DBT will provide relief to the beneficiaries. He said that the state government has worked to simplify pension schemes. Also, the amount given earlier has been increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500. He said that the state government has also done the work of giving pension to both the elderly spouses due to which more people are being benefited. He said that earlier pension was paid once every 3 months. But now, it will be paid on monthly basis so that the beneficiaries do not have to wait for so long to meet their needs. The CM claimed that the state government is continuously working towards providing pension to the disabled people as well as connecting them with the mainstream and also providing them employment. He said that various public welfare schemes are being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, every house is being covered with tap water supply. The work of providing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is also in progress. The resolution of the Central and State Government is to make women millionaires. For which Lakhpati Didi Scheme has been started. Kisan Samman Nidhi is coming directly into the accounts of farmers. The government is developing every section.

The Chief Minister said that arrangements have been made to make all the applications for the pension scheme online from April 2023. This has brought transparency in pension approval and beneficiaries are also getting the opportunity to know the status of their applications. He said that the state government is ready to provide benefits to all the eligible beneficiaries in time. Efforts are being made from time to time by the state government to strengthen the pension distribution system.

On this occasion, Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant, Director-in-charge GR Nautiyal, Deputy Director Vasudev Arya, Chief Finance Controller Kamlesh Bhandari, District Social Welfare Officer Govardhan Singh, Assistant Director Hemlata Pandey, were among those present along with pension beneficiaries of various districts who joined in virtual mode.