CM directs RC to coordinate with MEA for return of U’khand residents from Afghanistan 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today directed the Resident Commissioner (RC) of Uttarakhand, New Delhi to be in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India regarding the return of people of Uttarakhand from Afghanistan. The Chief Minister also directed the local commissioner to ensure that the people of Uttarakhand returning from Afghanistan were transported to Uttarakhand free of cost. The list of such people has already been made available to the resident commissioner’s office.

The family members of Uttarakhand people who are to be brought back from Afghanistan, have been requested to provide the Afghanistan telephone numbers of those people so that they can be contacted. This information can be provided at the helpline number 112.