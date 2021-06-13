CM directs strict action against hospitals charging more for Covid treatment

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, today directed the officials, to ensure strict action against the private hospitals which might have charged the patients more than the prescribed fee and other charges, or which might not have given benefit of Atal Ayushman Card to the holders for the treatment of Corona infection during the second wave. The Chief Minister was chairing a virtual meeting with senior state level officers as well as the District Magistrates to review the Covid situation and to review the progress of Covid Vaccination drive in the state. He was online from his office at the Secretariat. He directed that special attention be paid to adequate testing, creation of Micro Containment Zones and towards ensuring and enforcing Covid Appropriate Behaviour at all public places in the state.

Rawat said that keeping the possibility of a third wave of Covid, all arrangements be kept in a state of preparedness. He noted that the districts were preparing well but still special attention be paid to see how these arrangements could be further improved and strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that complaints were being received from patients about some private hospitals, charging more than the prescribed fee and of not giving the benefit of Atal Ayushman card to the card holders. Stressing that this was not acceptable, he directed that strict action be taken against such hospitals. Empanelled hospitals and other hospitals be also inspected from time to time to ensure compliance. Rawat said that Covid testing and vaccination be increased further and particularly in rural areas. For this, regular camps be organised. Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season, all the necessary arrangements be made to stock oxygen cylinders, essential medicines and all kinds of essential materials and commodities in the hill areas so that in case of landslides etc there was no shortage of these items if roads got blocked.

Chief Minister Rawat said that all possible efforts were being made by the state government for effective control of Covid. There was an adequate arrangement of oxygen, ICU beds, ventilators in the state now. Apart from the district headquarters and cities, oxygen plants were also being installed up to the CHC level. He instructed the officers to be ready for any kind of challenge in their fight against Covid. He observed that the Covid Care Centres set up in Rishikesh and Haldwani in collaboration with DRDO would prove to be very helpful in dealing with any possible surge or wave of Covid.

Chief Secretary Omprakash said that there was a need to remain especially vigilant at least for another two months in view of a possible third wave of Covid. He said that the target of 40 thousand tests per day be achieved necessarily. For effective control of Covid, the awareness campaigns ought to be carried on regularly. Attention also be given to new mediums of publicity, he directed. For this, the cooperation of theatre activists be also taken, in order to improve public awareness. The Chief Secretary said that special attention be paid to enforcement of SOPs and Covid Appropriate Behaviou. For this, the officers of the level of Deputy SP be deputed for effective implementation.

On this occasion Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Shatrughna Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, DGP Ashok Kumar, Secretary Amit Negi, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dr Pankaj Pandey, DG Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna, both the Commissioners, all the District Magistrates, SSPs or SPs, CMOs were present on virtual basis.